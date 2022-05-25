The Wheeling Police released a traffic advisory before this weekend’s Ogden Half Marathon/Wellness Weekend events.

Running and walking events will begin around 7:30 a.m., Saturday, with the main half marathon race starting around 8 a.m. in downtown. The race will last until roughly Noon.

RIDAY, MAY 27

Parking is permitted in these areas all day and evening. There will be no restrictions.

SATURDAY, MAY 28

Vehicles will be TOWED if not properly moved in time for the race.

Police will be clearing the course of any vehicle parked in a POSTED “NO PARKING” area after 12:01 a.m., Saturday.

These areas will be bagged or clearly marked with signage.

Areas that will be strictly enforced are the Elm Grove Business District, Fulton area, parts of Downtown and Center/South Wheeling.

Parking will be permitted once the race fully concludes late Saturday morning.

While spectators are encouraged to cheer on participants, those in the downtown area are being asked to park in the Robert C. Byrd Intermodal Transportation Center, 1401 Main Street, or other off-street parking venues.

Those who will need to travel on the race route are urged to go below the posted speed limit and be extra cautious of those running or walking. Wheeling Police officers will be stationed at most major intersections for traffic control. Drivers are advised to watch for coned off lanes in various areas and look for participants on the right side of the road.

Should rain occur, motorists are advised to reduce their speed and to watch for walkers and runners.

SUNDAY, MAY 29

Travelers should also be aware that on Sunday, May 29, the ‘Tough as Nails’ Challenge will begin around 12 p.m. and last until 6 p.m. Various road closures and delays will take place on Sunday, May 29 – mostly in downtown and Center Wheeling.