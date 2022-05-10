WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) National Salvation Army Week is officially underway.

It’s a week set aside to raise awareness about the services they provide that help people in need.

The Wheeling Salvation Army on 16th Street in Wheeling kicked off a week-long celebration today with a Free Cleaning Kit giveaway.

Staff and Volunteers gave away 5-gallon buckets full of cleaning supplies including brushes, brooms, sponges, and just about anything else you might need for your spring cleaning chores.

The Thrift Store sold select clothing items at ten cents throughout the afternoon and will be offering specials all week long.

“It’s very fulfilling to be able to give a lot of things people have to pay for and, especially in our economy, right now if you can get something for free that’s useful and purposeful it just makes you feel good to be able to lend a helping hand,” said Capt. Salvation Army, Jennifer Vanmeter.

They also partnered with The Wheeling Health Right and Uni-Care for a mobile COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic. The first 50 recipients receive a 25-dollar Wal-Mart gift card.

They will also be continuing their pepperoni roll sales this Thursday from 11 AM until 2 at the Health Plan.