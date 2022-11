WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Friendly City officially kicked off the holiday season Wednesday evening.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.



Crowds gathered at the Plaza on Market Street for Wheeling’s tree lighting ceremony.



Santa Claus made a special appearance to help light up the city and talk to kids about what they want this Christmas.



Guests also got to enjoy bouncy houses, shopping at local vendors, some sweet treats and a live musical performance by the Joseph Sisters.