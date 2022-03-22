WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling landlords, listen up! If your tenant has a criminal history or owns assistance animals, you might want to double check the law before you kick them to the curb.

Chair of the Wheeling Human Rights Commission, Ralph Dunkin, says landlords believe they have little to no protections under the ‘Fair Housing Act.’

Since 1964 the Fair Housing Bill has protected all kinds of people.

However, there are always exceptions to this law.

The legal team from Fair Housing Law Center out of Washington, PA will be in town Tuesday to answer questions.

It was only in 2016 that Wheeling City Council changed the ordinance to cover everybody.

I think they want clarity on the law when it comes to people of color or people with disabilities, people coming with families.

What can they do? What can’t they do when it comes to checking backgrounds and those kinds of things. Ralph Dunkin, Chair of Wheeling Human Rights Commission

You cannot throw someone out because of their skin color or a disability.

But there are gray areas and this will be addressed.

The Fair Housing training will start at 3 PM at the Ohio County Public Library auditorium.

It’s free but and Dunkin says feel free to ask questions at any point during the presentation.