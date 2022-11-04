Large shatterproof Christmas ornaments are perfect for large Christmas tree displays or for outdoor decorations.

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Santa Claus is coming to town on November 16.

Jolly Old St. Nick will be making an appearance at Winter on the Plaza, Wheeling’s holiday tree lighting ceremony and kick off to the winter season. The event is slated for 5:30-7:00 p.m. at the Plaza on Market, 1053 Market Street.

In addition to Santa and the lighting of the holiday tree, there will be festive music performed by the Joseph Sisters, many vendors and free activities for kids.

Music and activities will kick off at 5:30 p.m.. Mayor Glenn Elliott will welcome attendees at 6:15 p.m., with Santa making a grand entrance at about 6:20 p.m..

The lighting of the tree will follow Santa’s arrival. Kids will also have the opportunity to share their holiday wishes with Santa before he heads back to the North Pole. Winter on the Plaza is expected to conclude at 7 p.m..

Currently, activities and vendors include the following: Bounce Slide by Tripp’s Fun Zone; arts and craft stations by the Wheeling Arts & Cultural Commission; Wheeling Parks & Recreation and Wheeling Heritage; West Liberty University Speech & Hearing with a sensory activity station; and Small Business Saturday with an information station.

Other participants include the Wheeling Nailers; Daniel Thorne, light up toys and fidget spinners; Usborne Books, kids’ books; Be Kind Ceramics with holiday décor; and the So Nuts for Donuts food truck.

Those interested in participating as a vendor can call 304-234-6432.