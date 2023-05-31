WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) —

A well-known church closed its doors in Wheeling.

Now, the building on 16th Street has been purchased by the Wheeling Life Hub to help restore the homeless to better lives.

Wheeling Life Hub finds new home on 16th Street



The site is the former First English Lutheran Church, where the new owners say they are blessed to have a beautiful building to fulfill their mission.

A sense of calm and peace. Life Hub officials say this building had them at hello. They say the beautiful sanctuary will be left as is.

“For those who want to come and experience a sense of spirituality, they can maintain that here within the Life Hub. It’s a huge key factor, a huge part of what we are doing here with the Life Hub.” Melissa Adams, Wheeling Homeless Liaison

It is ADA compliant with a lift and elevator. It has spacious areas for meetings and gatherings. And it is located near the Soup Kitchen and many other agencies.



Their goal is to fill gaps and cooperate, not duplicate.

They plan to hire a case manager to keep track of each person’s needs, from physical and mental health to building life skills

“Through the Life Hub, what we can do is get people on that first step to learn how to live in housing successfully. We can address issues such as life skills, learning how to cook, learning how to clean an apartment.” Joyce Wolen-Executive Director, Wheeling Housing Authority

They will open this December. But they plan to build out into the parking lot to create their residential wing that will eventually house the homeless year round, to be finished in about three years.



One of their goals is to prevent homelessness.



They often get calls about people living in deplorable conditions. They say they hope to prevent people from living on the streets, enroll them in case management and place them in housing that’s more appropriate, safe, sanitary and healthy.

Life Hub bought the building for $325,000, all of which was from private donations.