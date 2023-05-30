WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Wheeling LIFE HUB has found a home, according to a press release from the organization.

On Friday, May 26, the nonprofit purchased the First English Lutheran Church, located on 16th Street in downtown Wheeling.

The site will house a low-barrier homeless shelter that will operate 24/7/365, a medical respite, and wraparound services in collaboration with existing nonprofit agencies serving the homeless.

“I typically am not at a loss for words. It has been a long emotional journey to get to today,” said John Moses, executive director of Youth Services Systems.

Moses is part of the LIFE HUB leadership team and managed the LIFE HUB’s temporary winter shelter this past year.

LIFE HUB, a 501c3 nonprofit, was formed as a partnership with the City of Wheeling and the Wheeling Housing Authority to serve the homeless and open a low-barrier shelter. The City of Wheeling’s Homeless Liaison, Melissa Adams, was hired in November 2021. Adams has been instrumental in moving the entire project forward.

“Purchasing the First English Lutheran Church property is such a blessing,” said Adams.

“I would like to thank Mr. Herron, Mayor Elliott, City Council, and the Wheeling Housing Authority for creating a unique partnership that will be critical to serving the needs of our homeless population for many years to come,” Adams said.

Wheeling Housing Authority, a leader in affordable housing initiatives since 1937, takes on the lead administrative role.

“We look forward to moving the entire project forward. Securing the property was the first big step,” said Joyce Wolen, Wheeling Housing Authority Executive Director.

Deacon George Smoulder will have a leadership role in the organization. Smoulder served the community for more than 40 years as executive director of Catholic Charities and the United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley and is currently a Deacon in the Catholic Church.

“We have needed a low barrier homeless shelter year-round in our community for many years. Our shelter will not only treat each person with the respect and dignity they deserve—but will help them take the steps they desire to live an independent way of life. It will also help us work with individuals and families living in our community to prevent them from ever becoming homeless,” Smoulder said.

The group says the next phase of funding will also enable this project to make significant strides in planning for historical and new market tax credits; getting the architectural drawings together; and securing federal, state, and local stakeholders to define the funding road map. Funding will also ensure that marketing efforts keep the community informed and educated of the progress and programming.

“With the guidance of Dr. William Mercer, a local physician who is recognized internationally for his street medicine work with Project Hope, the LIFE HUB is ready to begin planning with state and health care groups to ensure the medical component of this project are up and running in a timely fashion. It is a critical piece to the homelessness initiatives. Funding will enable the LIFE HUB to engage in a coordinated plan for medical services and medical respite. Defining billable services will be instrumental in the long-term sustainability of this project,” said Adams.

“Homelessness initiatives are a priority at the federal level. The LIFE HUB has engaged federal and state leaders and will continue to do so to ensure we have a viable model for homelessness right here in Wheeling,” Adams said.

LIFE HUB is accepting donations. Checks may be made out to the LIFE HUB and mailed to P.O. Box 2089, Wheeling, WV 26003. You can also donate on the LIFE HUB website beginning in mid-June.