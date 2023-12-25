WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — One local organization that helps much of the homeless population in Wheeling held an event Sunday for anyone to come and enjoy a classic holiday tradition.

The Wheeling Life Hub hosted a Christmas Eve service at the First English Lutheran Church in Wheeling Sunday.

The service was sponsored by Kennen and Kennen realtors and Jim Adams, a local retired pastor conducted the service alongside Nathan Blake from the Salvation Army.

The Executive Director of The Life Hub, Melissa Adams, says the idea of having the Christmas Eve service was brought to them by the people that they serve.

Adams also shares what the service adds to everything the life hub does in the city of Wheeling.

”Having everyone here for Christmas Eve just brings a great sense of community here for the Life Hub, which is something that we want for it to be. Letting them be a part of community with everyone and share something like a Christmas Eve service is just valuable and valuable for them.” Melissa Adams – Executive Director, The Life Hub, City of Wheeling Homeless Liaison

The service began at 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon and those who put together the service thanked everyone who came out.