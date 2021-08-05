Wheeling loses almost a million gallons of water

Picture almost a million gallons of water, rushing down a hill.

That’s what happened during last evening’s storm, on a portion of Wheeling’s McCulloch Street, known as Bow Street.



Public Works Director Rusty Jebbia says a hillside slip occurred during the storm, that pulled apart a 20-inch water main coming from the Grandview water tanks.



Adding city water to the rain coming down in the storm, Bow Street became a mass of mud.

Between 8:30 and 10:30 last night, the tanks dropped about ten feet. And that calculates out to about 960,000 gallons of water that we lost coming down the hill. There was approximately three to four and a half feet of mud that covered from one side to the other. It was a pretty good size slip that we’ve been cleaning up. Our crews here have been working on it all night until now, they’re still working Rusty Jebbia- Wheeling Public Works

Jebbia says city crews were able to get the tanks back up to acceptable water levels.



But he says in the meantime, residents of that section of McCulloch Street who were without water, are now under a 48-hour boil order.