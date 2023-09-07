WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — ‘Wheeling Loves Cars’ is the theme of the fall issue of In Wheeling Magazine.

It focuses on car collectors, car clubs and even car dealers.



Publisher David Allinder says car collectors are a unique breed. He says while most of us buy or lease a car, drive it for several years and trade it in, collectors select a car for the long run, and maintain it meticulously.

“They have the first cars that they’ve ever owned. Eddie Stifel still has the Morris Minor that his dad bought him in college. He still has the Packard, 1932 Packard Roadster, that has been totally restored and it’s on the cover of the magazine. He paid $150 for this car when he was in college and he still has it.” David Allinder, Publisher, In Wheeling Magazine

He says collectors tend to buy good cars in the first place–cars they know are going to have value in the long term.



This issue of the magazine also looks at car clubs, car shows and car dealers. He says car shows are almost always held to raise money for charity, and they do a good job of it.