William Hinton, of Wheeling, West Virginia, has admitted to his involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Hinton, also known as “Abu Twoseventeeen,” age 49, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with the Intent to Distribute Cocaine Base, Cocaine Hydrochloride, Methamphetamine, and Heroin” and one count of “Distribution of Cocaine Base.” Hinton admitted to working with others to sell cocaine base, also known as “crack,” cocaine hydrochloride, also known as “coke,” and methamphetamine from June 2019 to August 2021 in Ohio County and elsewhere, including the Southern District of Ohio.

Hinton faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $1,000,000 for each count. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.