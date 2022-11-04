A Wheeling man has admitted to a drug charge.

Christopher Louis Park, of Wheeling, 50, pleaded guilty to one count of “Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine.”

Park was arrested in May of this year after Wheeling PD executed a search warrant in the 400 block of Jones Street in Elm Grove.

Police say they found two kilograms of cocaine, 71.5 grams of crack cocaine, 2.5 pounds of marijuana and roughly $5,000 cash. In total, the drugs have an estimated street value of $204,100.

A large portion of the cocaine recovered was shipped from Phoenix, Arizona.

Agents also recovered $4,800 in cash and a loaded handgun.

Park faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $1,000,000