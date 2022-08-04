WHEELING- Darius Alexander Savage, of Wheeling, West Virginia, has admitted to a firearms charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Savage, 24, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Stealing Firearm from a Dealer.” Savage admitted to stealing three pistols from a licensed firearms dealer in February 2022 in Ohio County.

Savage faces up to 10 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.