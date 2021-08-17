Wheeling man admits to firearms charge

https://www.wtrf.com/back-to-school/

WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA – Randolph Michael Smith, of Wheeling, West Virginia, has admitted to a firearms charge, Acting United States Attorney Randolph J. Bernard announced.

Smith, 42, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.” Smith, a person prohibited from having firearms because of prior convictions, admitted to having a 9mm semi-automatic pistol in August 2020 in Ohio County.

Smith faces up to 10 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

