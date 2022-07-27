The Wheeling Police Department arrested a man Tuesday.

The man allegedly had a large number of illegal drugs in his possession in North Wheeling.



Police say around 11 a.m., police were serving an arrest warrant to an individual on River Road for a parole violation.



When officers began to search the person, they say they discovered various types of drugs in a bag located with them. Inside they say they found more than 30 grams of methamphetamine, fentanyl, marijuana and drug using materials.



30-year-old Richard Dillion Heimbach of Wheeling is charged with possession with intent to deliver.

He was taken to the Northern Regional Jail and later arraigned by a magistrate, who set a cash bond at $10,000 for the drug charge.

No bond was set on the parole violation charge.