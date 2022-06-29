WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)– The Wheeling Police Department arrested a local man Tuesday evening after he punched two people and became combative inside an Elm Grove business.

Officers were called out to the Paradise Food Mart just after 8 p.m. for reports of a man inside being destructive.

When officers arrived, they approached the individual and ordered him to stop his aggressive behavior.

He refused officers’ orders, exited the business, and fled on foot from officers.

Multiple units arrived on the scene to assist the initial responding officers, who eventually would arrest the suspect in the rear of a residence on Paxton Avenue.

Brendan Neil Hinzman, 35 of Wheeling is charged with two counts of battery, fleeing, and destruction of property.

He was transported to the Northern Regional Jail by police.

A court arraignment in front of an Ohio County magistrate is currently pending.

An injured employee of the store was taken to Wheeling Hospital to be evaluated for their injuries.

The second person did not require medical attention.