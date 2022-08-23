WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A Wheeling man is behind bars after police arrested him for child pornography.

Wheeling Police obtained an arrest warrant for Carl Colvin on two counts of child porn.

He was arrested at his home Monday evening, without resistance.

Colvin was charged with possession, distribution, or exhibition of sexually explicit material involving minors.

He was arraigned Monday in front of Magistrate Patricia Murphy where bond was set at $50,000.

Colvin is now in the Northern Regional Jail.