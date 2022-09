A man from Wheeling has been arrested for arson in connection to the fire at the Ye Olde Traders.

West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s executed a warrant and arrested Kenneth Loudermilk, 34-years-old on Thursday.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Loudermilk has been charged with 2nd-degree arson, which is a penalty of 1-10 years.

Loudermilk was arraigned in Ohio County court and has a bond set at $100k by Magistrate Janie Varner

Ye Olde Traders Antique Store, located at 4427 National Road, caught on fire on Monday, August 29.