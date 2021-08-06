Wheeling man arrested for concealing human bodies and being an accessory after the fact

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling police detective, Sgt. Rob Safreed. confirms that a Wheeling man was arrested last week for his involvement in the 2018 deaths of Trevor Fossen and Lauren “Lulu” Cree-Jenkins .

Brendon Barbour, 34, of Wheeling, was arrested last week on two counts of concealing a deceased body and two counts of accessory after the fact, says Safreed.

Barbour was also arraigned last week per Safreed.

In a June 25, 2021 press conference, Wheeling Police said they believe Vossen and “Lulu” were lured to a house in Wheeling, murdered, dismembered and then transported to Raleigh County.

***Wheeling Police seeking information in 2018 case of Cree-Jenkins and Vossen***

The remains of “Lulu” and Vossen were found on August 15, 2018, along Sullivan Road in Coal City, West Virginia by a logging crew.

Vossen and “Lulu” went missing on August 3, 2018 from the Ohio Valley, “Lulu” was five months pregnant when she went missing.

The bodies were identified and found to have been dismembered and badly burned.

Stay with 7NEWS and WTRF.com for updates on this case.