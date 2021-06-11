Wheeling man arrested for obstruction and prohibited person in possession of firearms

(WTRF) Wheeling Police officers say they were flagged down by a citizen in South Wheeling who informed officers that a family member was being held against her will at an address in the 3400 block of Chapline Street.

Officers said they were able to obtain a search warrant, entered the residence, and assured the alleged victim was ok, arresting the male subject for obstruction.

Police say they were able to obtain another search warrant, which they then discovered multiple firearms and narcotics.

Christopher Lee Wright, age 41, of Wheeling was charged with Obstruction and being a Prohibited Person in Possession of Firearms (Felony)

Police say no one was significantly injured and the investigation continues with additional charges pending.

Wright was transported to the Northern Regional Jail by WPD pending a $30,000 cash only bond.