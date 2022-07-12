Wheeling Police say they have charged a man with fleeing after he ran from officers Tuesday morning.

Police say around 5:40 a.m. they recognized an individual who was wanted for violating the conditions of his home confinement at Wheeling Hospital.

When the officer attempted to arrest the suspect, 36-year-old Thomas Patrick Plunket, III of Wheeling, police say he ran away

Plunket ran across Medical Park Road, onto the Heritage trail, across I-70, and into Big Wheeling Creek, police said

Police say, around 11:25 a.m., an employee at Greenwood Cemetery recognized Plunkett and called authorities.

When approached by police again, police say Plunkett ran a second time, before being arrested

Plunket was then transported to Wheeling Hospital for medical evaluation, police say.

He will be charged with two counts of fleeing and a home incarceration violation..