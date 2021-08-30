Wheeling man arrested on drug charges; Battery on an officer

A Wheeling man is faced with several criminal charges after Wheeling Police say an officer attempted to initially arrest him for possessing illegal drugs.

Shortly after midnight on Sunday, Aug. 29, Wheeling Police were attempting to serve an arrest warrant on Anthony Eugene McNeill, 46 of Wheeling in the 1400 block of Market Street in downtown.

Police say, when the officer attempted to take McNeill into custody, he began to resist arrest and started to fight the officer. He then tried to run from the police, but the officer was able to gain control of the situation, handcuff McNeill and take him into custody.

During a search of McNeill, police say they then discovered McNeill possessed cocaine, crack cocaine, and methamphetamine on him.



In addition to the initial warrant of possession of a controlled substance, McNeill is also faced with battery on an officer and three more counts of possession of a controlled substance. Police say he was initially taken to Wheeling Hospital for medical evaluation, and then to the Northern Regional Jail.

The officer sustained minor injuries and was also evaluated at Wheeling Hospital.