Wheeling man arrested on felony drug charges

A Wheeling man is facing drug charges after an initial traffic stop early Monday morning in the Woodsdale section of the city.

Around 12:50 a.m., police initiated a traffic stop in the area of Edgewood Street and Springhaven Road.

Police say when the officer approached the driver, he provided false information, prompting a search of the suspect and the vehicle.

Wheeling PD says the suspect then attempted to run from police on foot but was caught moments later.

As a result, police say they found several grams of methamphetamine, fentanyl, crack cocaine, various prescription pills, and a digital scale.

Police arrested Terrance Daniel Brawner, 39 of Wheeling and charged him with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and felony unlawful possession of fentanyl.

Brawner also had an active felony federal arrest warrant for a probation violation.

He was taken to the Northern Regional Jail by WPD and later arraigned by a magistrate.