Wheeling police say they arrested a man after they were called for a report of a man holding a knife and riding a bicycle towards the heritage trail.

Police say they found the man on Water Street who then ran south toward WesBanco Arena.

Wheeling PD says the man ignored their commands to stop and to drop the knife, an officer tased the man in the parking lot behind the arena.

Police then took the man into custody and transported him to Wheeling Hospital for medical evaluation.

Scott Edward Ruttencutter, 42 of Wheeling is charged with obstructing an officer and fleeing. He was taken to the Northern Regional Jail by police.