A Wheeling man was arrested and charged with murder Thursday morning.

Jermaine Justin Copeland, 36, a Wheeling Island resident, was charged with murder in the 1st and 2nd degree. Copeland was arraigned this morning by Magistrate Patty Murphy without bond.

Police say Copeland murdered 47-year-old Shirley Ann Wolfe.

Police were dispatched to 107 Ohio Street around 9:15 PM after a 911 call was made from the home.

When officers arrived, they found a female deceased inside the residence.

The investigation is still ongoing.