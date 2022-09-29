A Wheeling man was arrested and charged with murder Thursday morning.
Jermaine Justin Copeland, 36, a Wheeling Island resident, was charged with murder in the 1st and 2nd degree. Copeland was arraigned this morning by Magistrate Patty Murphy without bond.
Police say Copeland murdered 47-year-old Shirley Ann Wolfe.
Police were dispatched to 107 Ohio Street around 9:15 PM after a 911 call was made from the home.
When officers arrived, they found a female deceased inside the residence.
The investigation is still ongoing.