Wheeling man charged with selling drugs near an Ohio County playground

WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA – Edgar Eugene Hatten, of Wheeling, West Virginia, was indicted on a drug charge, Acting United States Attorney Randolph J. Bernard announced.

Hatten, 40, was indicted on one count of “Distribution of Methamphetamine within 1000 Feet of a Protected Location.” Hatten is accused of selling methamphetamine near Clator Playground in Wheeling on July 20, 2021.

Hatten faces at least one year and up to 40 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $2,000,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Shawn M. Adkins is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Ohio Valley Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated.