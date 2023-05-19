WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A Wheeling man charged with one count of soliciting a minor via computer will stand trial on August 31.
Brandon Anthony Robbins pled not guilty to the charge in Ohio County Circuit Court Friday.
Prosecutors allege the 37-year-old man solicited a juvenile known to him via computer to perform sexual acts.
After an investigation, prosecutors also learned he allegedly committed a sexual offense against a separate victim. He is also facing one count of sexual assault, third offense.