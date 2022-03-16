Wheeling man arrested and charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver after Wheeling Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Wheeling Island early Wednesday morning.

As officers approached the vehicle they detected the smell of marijuana and noted that the passenger was concealing items and acting suspiciously.

Police searched the vehicle and occupants and found crack cocaine, heroin, and suspected pressed fentanyl individually bagged on passenger Edauncea Walker.

Walker, 25 of Wheeling, was charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver.

He was taken to the Northern Regional Jail and was arraigned by an Ohio County Magistrate, bond set at $25,000.

Walker was also a wanted person from Belmont County, Ohio on drug trafficking charges.