Wheeling Man Facing Indecent Exposure Charge

The Wheeling Police Department announced Thursday that Wesley David McConnell, 66 of Wheeling is facing a criminal charge after an incident exposure incident last month at the Wheeling Park pool.

On June 28, Wheeling Police were called to the park for a report of a man exposing himself to multiple people. After gathering information from witnesses, the investigation led to McConnell being summoned to Ohio County Circuit Court on the charge of indecent exposure, second offense.

He was arraigned on Thursday, July 8 by a circuit court judge and was released on a $1,000 personal recognizance bond. A bond condition was also ordered by the court that McConnell have no contact with any minors.