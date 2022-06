Edgar Eugene Hatten, of Wheeling, West Virginia, was sentenced today to 12 months and one day of incarceration for a drug charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Hatten, 41, pleaded guilty In February 2022 to one count of “Distribution of Methamphetamine within 1,000 Feet of a Protected Location.”

Hatten admitted to selling methamphetamine near Clator Playground in Wheeling on July 20, 2021, Ihlenfeld said.