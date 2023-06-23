Symbol of law and justice in the empty courtroom, law and justice concept.

A Wheeling man known as “Fresh” was sent to prison for drug trafficking.

Rocco Pasquale Pandoli, 34, was sentenced by Judge Bailey to 51 months in prison for the trafficking of methamphetamine, cocaine base, and cocaine.

Pandoli ” pled guilty to six drug trafficking counts in February 2023.

The evidence presented by the government indicated that Pandoli was responsible for the distribution of nearly two kilograms of cocaine.

In a separate case, James R. Stewart, age 37, was sentenced to 294 months in federal prison.

Stewart, who pled guilty to possession with intent to deliver in April, was discovered with nearly 700 grams of methamphetamine and a loaded 9mm pistol during a routine probation check. Stewart was on supervised release from a prior conviction when a probation officer located the drugs and the weapon.