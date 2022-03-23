A Wheeling man pled guilty on Wednesday to sexual assault charges from 2020.

Zebadiah Adam Groves will be facing no less than 25 years and no more than 55 years in prison after a plea agreement was laid out.

Groves allegedly had sexual contact with a juvenile female and posted a video on a porno website.

When officers arrested Groves in 2020 officers say he displayed a firearm and started to threaten officers. Police deployed a taser on Groves, who then became combative, before taking him into custody.

Groves is currently 38 years old.