WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling man Shawn Fuscardo, 48, was charged with DUI after smashing into a parked car on Wheeling Island.

Wheeling Police Public Information Officer Philip Stahl says early Tuesday morning, around 2 AM, Fuscardo crashed his vehicle on North Front Street.

Police say Fuscardo showed signs of impairment.

He was arrested and taken to the hospital for medical evaluation. From there he was taken to the Northern Regional Jail on charges of DUI.

7NEWS was first with this news, as our very own reporter DK Wright’s car suffered the brunt of Fuscardo’s driving. She was not in the car at the time of the crash.