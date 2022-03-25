A Wheeling man has turned down the newly created West Virginia Intermediate Court of Appeals.

West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice said during his Friday briefing that Donald A. Nickerson had turned down the appointment to be the first-ever appointees to the West Virginia Intermediate Court of Appeals.

Justice stated he promised court reform in 2019 when the Supreme Court was in turmoil with resignations and investigations.

“We’re getting teed up and ready to go, Justice said. for whatever concerns that may have and everything or maybe it was just not fitting with the job responsibilities and the family and everything, he has decided to pass and he has offered us his resignation. We want to thank him for his consideration and thank him for all the good work that Donald does all the time,He is a heck of a good man and he does great work.”

Nickerson released the following statement to 7News:

‘After much thought and consideration, I have made the difficult decision to withdraw my acceptance of the appointment to the West Virginia Intermediate Court of Appeals. The sole reason for my decision is that the guidelines ultimately adopted as to travel expenses and equipment related to working remotely part of the time, imposed an economic hardship which I simply cannot impose upon my family. This is a job which I have long desired. I felt that with the desire to have a strong virtual and remote working component associated with the Intermediate Court of Appeals, I would not have to relocate to Charleston and could work remotely fi’om Wheeling part of the time and be in Charleston whenever necessary. The travel and expense guidelines ultimately adopted for this new Court did not allow me to do that without incurring significant personal costs for any local staff I happened to hire and myself. As I watched the passage of legislation to create the West Virginia Intermediate Court of Appeals, I became excited in the firm belief that was a positive step for the West Virginia judiciary, having experienced the Ohio Intermediate Appellate Court system. I still have that belief. I wish nothing but the best for the West Virginia Intermediate Court of Appeals and am truly thankful to Governor Justice for having the confidence in me to serve in such an important

position.’