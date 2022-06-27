The Wheeling Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a suspect involved in a shots fired incident over the weekend.

Police say around 3:45 p.m., Saturday, officers were called to the 1300 block of Eoff Street for a report of gunshots in the area.

When police arrived, they say witnesses informed them that a man fired several shots toward an individual in front of the Formosa Apartments and then ran towards Chapline Street.

Police say no one was injured from the gunshots.

Based on statements provided to detectives and video surveillance, police say they have identified Michael Shawndale Davis, 39 of Wheeling as the suspect.

Davis is now wanted for two felonies – wanton endangerment and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Should the public have any information, they are urged to call the police at 304-234-3664, submit a crime tip at wheelingwv.gov/crimetip or call the Crime Stoppers Upper Ohio Valley tip line at 877-TIPS4US.