WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – What’s going on in the City of Wheeling? If you’d like the answer to that, Mayor Glenn Elliott is getting ready for his annual State of the City address on July 26.

The Mayor said he can’t tease any big announcements just yet, but that morning the Streetscape Project opens for bid, so Mayor Elliott hopes to be able to have an update by the time of the address.

He told 7News the city will be carrying on the tradition of recognizing people and organizations who make the Friendly City a great place to live and work.

Just a chance for us to take a snapshot of where the city is in time right now. So many different projects going on. So much private investment to go with the various public investment on I-70 and the Suspension Bridge and the Streetscape Project, really a great time to be in Wheeling. Mayor Glenn Elliott, City of Wheeling

Mayor Elliott will deliver Wheeling’s State of the City address on Tuesday, July 26 at noon at the Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino-Racetrack. Doors open at 11:00 a.m. and the event is open to the public. However, you do have to make a reservation. All the information is available here.

7News will be at of the State of the City address and bring you updates.