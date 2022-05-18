Niyajah A. Hales of New York has been arrested in his home state.



The U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 20-year-old Niayjah Hales, in Bronx, N.Y. Wednesday morning.

Hales was the wanted person in connection to a January 28, 2021 shooting outside the VooDoo Lounge on Wheeling Island.

Michael J. Jackson, 41 of Wheeling died In March 2021 from the shooting.

A second suspect was arrested in connection to the shooting back in January of 2021, Brian Steele was charged with Wanton Endangerment with a Firearm for allegedly firing a round through the door of the bar.

An arraignment in Ohio County Magistrate Court will take place once the extradition process is completed in New York.