Wheeling murderer Will Carman was sentenced to life without mercy on Wednesday for killing Anorah Schostag.

Carman is also sentenced to serve no less than 78 to 100 years in prison.

Carman was found guilty of 1st degree murder, burglary, robbery and gross child neglect on August 3.

When delivering the sentence, Judge David Sims said Carman “showed no remorse and therefore deserves no mercy.”

Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Shawn Turak stated,” I have seen a lot of depravity in my career. This one ranks at the top of the list” She added, “Mr. Carman’s actions left permanent scars on countless people who suffer in the aftermath of his evil.”

Schostag’s mother, Jane Hafer, addressed the court and said Anorah was a wonderful mother, a physician, and a peace lover.

