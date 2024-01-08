The Wheeling Nailers will be hosting a themed Super Mario night this week on January 13.

On January 13, the WesBanco Arena will be full of arcade style video games brought to you by Iron Blast games.

The event doesn’t stop there, there will also be a free hate giveaway for the first 2,500 guests.

The Nailers will also be providing custom video game themed drinks.

During Intermissions the Nailers plan to have retro themed games, such as Nailer-Kart.

The Nailers also plan to have mystery boxes scattered around WesBanco Arena for a surprise.

The Nailers will take on Indy Fuel at 7:10 PM. Tickets are available by clicking here.

Iron Blast has the largest video game store in the United States and is located, here, in the Ohio Valley.