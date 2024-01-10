WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — You’ve seen the Capitol Theater marquee every time you drive into Wheeling.

But have you ever looked above it?

The flashing lights obscure a stunning level of detail on the building itself, with balconies, carvings and a strong classical influence.

It’s small wonders like these that have led the West Virginia Explorer to put Wheeling on its list of the best cities for artists in the Mountain State.

And those who carry on its creative legacy agree—the city is in many ways a blank slate.

“There’s a lot of opportunity for growth for artists to kind of be able to do what they want around here with not a lot of hassle.” Logan Schmitt, Wheeling artist and illustrator

The magazine’s criteria for the Friendly City’s spot include both its traditional architecture and its history as a hotspot for music.

The Wheeling Jamboree launched country music careers for decades, while the Victoria is the oldest stage in the state still running.

The city doesn’t just help artists through the creative process, the but the financial one as well.

The Wheeling Heritage Center offers paintings, food, literature and more for sale, and puts them on display to show how West Virginia creates.

Arts Commission Chair Betsy Sweeney says a spirit of industry lives in Wheeling’s residents, with galleries like the Clientele Art Studio encouraging others to find that creative spark within them.

“Some individuals are starting small galleries like clientele, and some artists are entering into their first kind of professional endeavor by attending some of these artist markets.” Betsy Sweeny, Chair, Wheeling Arts Commission

The Explorer also noted the mix of European immigrants that came to the city in the 19th century.

The influence of more than a dozen countries can be seen and felt in downtown buildings, homes and especially churches.

“Certainly when we look at our ecclesiastical architecture or some of the cultural foodways, those are still very, very prevalent. And even music, I would say to a certain extent.” Betsy Sweeny, Chair, Wheeling Arts Commission

It’s a connection between the old and the new…showing that whether in brick or in clay, Wheeling artists haven’t run out of ways to create, even after 160 years.