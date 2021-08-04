Wheeling native John Corbett reveals he finally married Bo Derek

PHOENIX, AZ – MARCH 23: (L-R) John Corbett and Bo Derek attend Celebrity Fight Night XXV on March 22, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Celebrity Fight Night)

Wheeling native John Corbett revealed that he finally took that leap and married long-time partner Bo Derek after nearly 20 years of being together.

Corbett revealed the news on The Talk with co-host Jerry O’Connell.

Jerry, I can’t believe that I forgot to tell ya that, around Christmastime, we got married!” Corbett said. “Bo and I got married.”

Corbett and Derek got married in 2020.

“This is the first time either one of us has said anything publicly about it because, really, we haven’t had an opportunity,” Corbett said, “so you’re my buddy, and now I guess I’m telling, you know, all of America or the world. And, yeah, after 20 years we decided to get married. We didn’t want 2020 to be that thing that everybody looks back at and hated. We thought, ‘Well, let’s get one nice thing out of it,’ so we did it around Christmas.”

Corbett is famous for his roles in Sex In The City and ‘Parenthood