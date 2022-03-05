WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)

An East Wheeling native had his artwork on display at the Towngate Theatre.

Vondel Bell is also a former football star at Wheeling Park High School and California University of Pennsylvania.

He’s a mural, portrait, and graphic artist who has created more than 300 different pieces of art including large murals that adorn the hallways of Bridge Street Middle School, Wheeling Park High School, and West Liberty University.

“I’ve been drawing ever since I was a kid and I just stayed with it and people just support me and that’s about it.” Vondel Bell – Artist

His portraits often depict sports, music, historical and social justice icons.

Bell also has a custom clothing line which you can find on his Instagram account.

The exhibition is on display through May 22. The Gallery at Towngate is open 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday and during all special events.