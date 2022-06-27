The City of Wheeling will celebrate Independence Day by offering free pool admission Saturday, July 2 through Monday, July 4. City Council passed a resolution at their June 7 meeting authorizing staff to waive the cost to patrons.

Director of Parks & Recreation Rochelle Barry explained that citizens will not be charged for entry at the city-operated facilities including Garden Park, Warwood; Bridge Park, Wheeling Island; Grandview, Wheeling Heights and 36th Street, South Wheeling.

“We all have memories of fun holiday weekends spent swimming with family and friends. This will be an opportunity for our residents to have a great time on the City,” she said.

Vice Mayor Chad Thalman said he is pleased that his fellow members of City Council once again supported this initiative.

“We offered free admission to the pools last year during the holiday weekend in celebration of the 4th of July and the re-opening of the pools after the seasonal closure in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said. “This year, with the rising cost of everything, from groceries to gasoline, many household budgets are tighter right now. The free pool admission weekend will give everyone the opportunity to enjoy the holiday weekend at the City’s swimming facilities and not be concerned with the price of admission. This is just one small way for the City to give back to our residents,” he said.

The City pools will be open during their regular hours during the holiday weekend – noon to 6 p.m., daily, weather permitting.