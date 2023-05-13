WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Three local police officers are currently taking part in a national ceremony that honors their fallen colleagues.

Officers Patrick Ryan and Brandon Hoehn as well as Corporal Gerald Mitchell of the Wheeling Police Department, are honored to attend the National Police Memorial in Washington D.C.

They will be escorting families of fallen officers to the various ceremonies held this weekend.

Officer Ryan and Corporal Mitchell will be part of a motorcycle patrol, while Officer Hoehn will be in the cruiser brigade.

Every year, the National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum holds ceremonies for fallen officers, whose names have recently been added to the memorial.

“It’s really a great honor and all three members are Honor Guard Members. So when they attend the memorial services that are down there, they will be in our Honor Guard uniforms, representing our agency as well as providing a safe secure escort for the families that are coming in for those events as well. Very prestigious honor and Wheeling Police is proud to be a part of that.” Lt. Josh Sanders, Wheeling Police Department

The Wheeling Police Department will be holding their annual Law Enforcement Memorial on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Heritage Port.