Wheeling officials have given an update to the fire that occurred on August 13 on Jacob Street.

The Wheeling Fire Department’s Bureau of Fire Investigations stated that the cause of the Saturday, Aug. 13 East Wheeling fire will remain undetermined.

Investigators believe the fire originated in the second-floor kitchen area of 1415 Jacob Street. The area sustained significant fire damage, making it challenging for investigators to make a further ruling currently. Five structures caught fire – two are considered a total loss.

UPDATE: 6:30 p.m. August 13, 2022

Wheeling Public Information Officer Philip Stahl has released the following statement:

“No one was injured when a fire engulfed several buildings Saturday afternoon in East Wheeling.

At 12:23 p.m., the Wheeling Fire Department was dispatched to the 1400 block of Jacob Street for a report of a structure fire in the area. When the first responding engine company arrived, heavy smoke and fire was seen coming from the rear of one of the buildings. The fire then spread to 1413 and 1415 Jacob Street, in addition to a structure in the alley.

Due to the heavy fire and close proximity of the buildings, the fire was elevated to a second alarm, prompting additional off-duty Wheeling firefighters and crews from the Glen Dale Fire Department and Cumberland Trail Fire Department in St. Clairsville to assist.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control in roughly two hours. No properties on 14th or 15th Street were damaged, however, the buildings that did catch fire are likely destroyed.

Wheeling Fire investigators will spend the next several days working to determine an exact cause of the fire.”

UPDATE: 5:00 p.m. August 13, 2022

Wheeling Fire Chief Jim Blazier says all four buildings will likely be total losses.

So you really can’t tell from the street level, but there’s a total of four buildings. So far the American Legion building, we haven’t ascertained exactly, but I’m sure they’ve got a little bit of water and probably some smoke damage, but no fire got into that building that we know of at this point. And also the corner apartment building is unscathed other than maybe some odor of smoke in there. CHIEF JIM BLAZIER, WHEELING FIRE DEPARTMENT

He says crews assured that everyone was out as soon as they arrived.

Once the scene is safer, they will officially assess the extent of the damage and find out what caused the fire.