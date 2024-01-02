WHEELING, W.Va.. – With the conclusion of the holiday season, Wheeling’s Operations Department will begin collecting Christmas trees.

To have a tree picked up, residents can place the tree in the same location where trash is collected and crews making rounds through neighborhoods will pick it up.

Residents can also request that a tree be picked up by filling out a 311 ticket at https://main.govpilot.com/jet/public.html?fid=bb5bca63-942b-4061-83b4-ba76a04aec30 or by calling the Operations Department at (304) 234-3838.

Please ensure that all decorations have been removed from the tree prior to placing it out for collection.

