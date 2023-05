OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Wheeling Police Department has issued an overdose alert Friday afternoon and sent text message warnings to notify the public.

The department says multiple overdoses have occurred in Wheeling and advise at-risk individuals to have access to Narcan or Naloxone, both of which are available at the health department.

The police department advises that overdoses be reported to 911.