WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling is bracing for what could be a weekend of drug-related health emergencies.

The city has sent out an overdose spike alert which will stay in effect through Saturday.

The alert goes out when at least three overdoses are recorded in a day or two in the surrounding region.

Police say they keep an eye on metro areas as far away as Columbus and Cleveland…because unfortunately drugs on their streets make their way to ours.

There’s no guarantee it will happen here, but health officials and law enforcement are readying themselves for the calls.

And if you know someone fighting addiction…Public Information Officer Philip Stahl says it’s vital to give them the news as soon as possible.

Unfortunately drugs could be moving around and there could be a spike here. Doesn’t necessarily mean that will happen, as I mentioned there’s no way to really predict that, but it’s just another potential extra step to prevent somebody from overdosing. Philip Stahl, Public Information Officer, Wheeling Police Department

New statistics released last week showed a one-fifth drop in Wheeling overdoses in 2022.

But the danger is far from over—and first responders are on call 24-7 to respond to whatever happens.

Narcan is also available at the Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department Mondays through Fridays from 9 until 4.

Ohiocountyemergency.com allows you to sign up for these and other crime- and weather-related alerts specific to your neighborhood.