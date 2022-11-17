UPDATE 11/17 12:10- Ohio County schools are dismissing early on Thursday. Busses will be picking up students at 1:00 PM.

UPDATE 11/17 11:56 AM- Ohio County Schools says Wheeling Park is now under code yellow and will be for the remainder of the day.

Officials say they found no credible threat to the students and staff.

A code yellow limits the amount of movement in the building.

Police presence will be throughout the building as a precaution.

UPDATE: Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard says his department and Wheeling police are on the scene and everything is under control.

Howard said there is no SWAT team en route to the High School.

Howard wanted to reiterate that staff and kids are safe.

Wheeling Park High School is under a code red after social media rumors.

Ohio County Schools sent out a message to parents saying the school is working with law enforcement to investigate social media rumors.

The rumors were shared by students and staff to officials.

Ohio County schools say students and staff are currently safe.

7News is working to gather more information from officials, refresh this story for updates