The Wheeling Park is set to open on Friday!

The J.B Chambers Memorial Ice Rink’s hours of operation are:

Friday, October 21

7:30-10 pm

Hours of Operation

Mon-Fri | 1 – 3 pm

Fri & Sat | 7:30 – 10 pm

Sun | 1 – 4 pm

Admission

Adults 13+ | $7.75 + tax

Children 3-12 | $6.75 + tax

Skate Rental | $4.50 + tax

Post-season, thanks to America Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds granted to by the City of Wheeling, the rink’s roof will be rebuilt and insulation will be added to address humidity issues that scar the ice.

Beginning soon, additional projects at Wheeling Park include updates to the White Palace with a new café and outdoor deck overlooking Good Lake; a new entrance to a refreshed ballroom that will make guest arrivals grand; an updated playground; the new Hofreuter Wellness Path, and a resealed/repainted pool. These projects and more are in preparation for Wheeling Park’s Centennial Celebration happening in 2025.